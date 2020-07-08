All apartments in Lansdowne
19412 SUSQUEHANNA SQUARE
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:59 PM

19412 SUSQUEHANNA SQUARE

19412 Susquehanna Square · No Longer Available
Location

19412 Susquehanna Square, Lansdowne, VA 20176
Lansdowne on The Potomac

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Level End Unit Townhome available for Rent in Lansdowne Town Center - Almost 2,400 Square Feet of Living Space & 2 Car Garage w/ Storage Room - Gourmet Kitchen w/ Upgraded Granite Countertops, SS Appliances, 5 Burner Cook Top, Double Wall Ovens, Plus Pantry - Spacious Deck off of the Kitchen is Perfect for Entertaining or Relaxing - Prime Private Location - Walking distance to Lansdowne Town Center, Dog Park, an in-Ground Water Fountain for the Kids and a Stage for Outdoor Concerts! Basic Comcast Internet, Lawn Maintenance, Trash, Lansdowne Town Center Amenities (Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Community Pool, Tot/Lots) Included in Rent!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19412 SUSQUEHANNA SQUARE have any available units?
19412 SUSQUEHANNA SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lansdowne, VA.
What amenities does 19412 SUSQUEHANNA SQUARE have?
Some of 19412 SUSQUEHANNA SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19412 SUSQUEHANNA SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
19412 SUSQUEHANNA SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19412 SUSQUEHANNA SQUARE pet-friendly?
Yes, 19412 SUSQUEHANNA SQUARE is pet friendly.
Does 19412 SUSQUEHANNA SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 19412 SUSQUEHANNA SQUARE offers parking.
Does 19412 SUSQUEHANNA SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19412 SUSQUEHANNA SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19412 SUSQUEHANNA SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 19412 SUSQUEHANNA SQUARE has a pool.
Does 19412 SUSQUEHANNA SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 19412 SUSQUEHANNA SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 19412 SUSQUEHANNA SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19412 SUSQUEHANNA SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 19412 SUSQUEHANNA SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 19412 SUSQUEHANNA SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.

