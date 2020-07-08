19412 SUSQUEHANNA SQUARE

Amenities

Beautiful 3 Level End Unit Townhome available for Rent in Lansdowne Town Center - Almost 2,400 Square Feet of Living Space & 2 Car Garage w/ Storage Room - Gourmet Kitchen w/ Upgraded Granite Countertops, SS Appliances, 5 Burner Cook Top, Double Wall Ovens, Plus Pantry - Spacious Deck off of the Kitchen is Perfect for Entertaining or Relaxing - Prime Private Location - Walking distance to Lansdowne Town Center, Dog Park, an in-Ground Water Fountain for the Kids and a Stage for Outdoor Concerts! Basic Comcast Internet, Lawn Maintenance, Trash, Lansdowne Town Center Amenities (Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Community Pool, Tot/Lots) Included in Rent!!