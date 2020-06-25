19377 PIEDMONT RIDGE SQUARE

Amenities
Gorgeous Brick Front TH w/ Regal Exterior & Rear Entry 2 Car Garage Seconds to Lansdowne Town Center. Popular/Open Floor Plan & Meticulously Maintained. 3BR, 2FB, 2HB. Main Level Family Room or Office Space. Gourmet KIT w/ Breakfast Area, SS Appliances, Corian Countertops, KIT Island, Hardwood FLRS & Balcony Access. Spacious Master Bedroom w/ Vaulted Ceilings & 2 Walk-In Closet. Master Bath w/ Separate Shower & Sunken Tub. Dual Vanities & Ceramic Tile. Laundry Upper Level. 2 Car Garage w/ Driveway.