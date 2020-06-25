All apartments in Lansdowne
19377 PIEDMONT RIDGE SQUARE
19377 PIEDMONT RIDGE SQUARE

19377 Piedmont Ridge Square · No Longer Available
Location

19377 Piedmont Ridge Square, Lansdowne, VA 20176
Lansdowne on The Potomac

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
Gorgeous Brick Front TH w/ Regal Exterior & Rear Entry 2 Car Garage Seconds to Lansdowne Town Center. Popular/Open Floor Plan & Meticulously Maintained. 3BR, 2FB, 2HB. Main Level Family Room or Office Space. Gourmet KIT w/ Breakfast Area, SS Appliances, Corian Countertops, KIT Island, Hardwood FLRS & Balcony Access. Spacious Master Bedroom w/ Vaulted Ceilings & 2 Walk-In Closet. Master Bath w/ Separate Shower & Sunken Tub. Dual Vanities & Ceramic Tile. Laundry Upper Level. 2 Car Garage w/ Driveway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19377 PIEDMONT RIDGE SQUARE have any available units?
19377 PIEDMONT RIDGE SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lansdowne, VA.
What amenities does 19377 PIEDMONT RIDGE SQUARE have?
Some of 19377 PIEDMONT RIDGE SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19377 PIEDMONT RIDGE SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
19377 PIEDMONT RIDGE SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19377 PIEDMONT RIDGE SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 19377 PIEDMONT RIDGE SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lansdowne.
Does 19377 PIEDMONT RIDGE SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 19377 PIEDMONT RIDGE SQUARE offers parking.
Does 19377 PIEDMONT RIDGE SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19377 PIEDMONT RIDGE SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19377 PIEDMONT RIDGE SQUARE have a pool?
No, 19377 PIEDMONT RIDGE SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 19377 PIEDMONT RIDGE SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 19377 PIEDMONT RIDGE SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 19377 PIEDMONT RIDGE SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19377 PIEDMONT RIDGE SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 19377 PIEDMONT RIDGE SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 19377 PIEDMONT RIDGE SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
