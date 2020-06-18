All apartments in Lansdowne
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:38 PM

19324 GARDNER VIEW SQUARE

19324 Gardner View Square · (703) 564-4000
Location

19324 Gardner View Square, Lansdowne, VA 20176
Lansdowne on The Potomac

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,875

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
A GEM of a TOWN-HOME, MUST SEE!!!Beautiful 3-level townhouse 3 beds,4 baths (2 full 2 half) circa 2,500 sq ft (Leesburg, Va (Lansdowne Town Center) Gourmet open kitchen w/ island,granite countertops, GE stainless steel appliances, ceramic floor,opens to breakfast room,deck, dining room,large living room,family room downstairs, 3 bedrooms upstairs; 2 car garage & driveway, master bedroom w/ 2 walk-in closets, jacuzzi tub & shower. NEW CARPETING throughout, FRESHLY PAINTED (light warm cream color) sought after community of Lansdowne Town Center (all stores/amenities within walking distance). 2 miles from One Loudon/Top Golf/Indoor Skydiving center. 2 year/24 months minimum lease term preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19324 GARDNER VIEW SQUARE have any available units?
19324 GARDNER VIEW SQUARE has a unit available for $2,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19324 GARDNER VIEW SQUARE have?
Some of 19324 GARDNER VIEW SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19324 GARDNER VIEW SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
19324 GARDNER VIEW SQUARE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19324 GARDNER VIEW SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 19324 GARDNER VIEW SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lansdowne.
Does 19324 GARDNER VIEW SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 19324 GARDNER VIEW SQUARE does offer parking.
Does 19324 GARDNER VIEW SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19324 GARDNER VIEW SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19324 GARDNER VIEW SQUARE have a pool?
No, 19324 GARDNER VIEW SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 19324 GARDNER VIEW SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 19324 GARDNER VIEW SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 19324 GARDNER VIEW SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19324 GARDNER VIEW SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 19324 GARDNER VIEW SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 19324 GARDNER VIEW SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
