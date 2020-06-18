19324 GARDNER VIEW SQUARE

Amenities
A GEM of a TOWN-HOME, MUST SEE!!!Beautiful 3-level townhouse 3 beds,4 baths (2 full 2 half) circa 2,500 sq ft (Leesburg, Va (Lansdowne Town Center) Gourmet open kitchen w/ island,granite countertops, GE stainless steel appliances, ceramic floor,opens to breakfast room,deck, dining room,large living room,family room downstairs, 3 bedrooms upstairs; 2 car garage & driveway, master bedroom w/ 2 walk-in closets, jacuzzi tub & shower. NEW CARPETING throughout, FRESHLY PAINTED (light warm cream color) sought after community of Lansdowne Town Center (all stores/amenities within walking distance). 2 miles from One Loudon/Top Golf/Indoor Skydiving center. 2 year/24 months minimum lease term preferred.