18898 SHROPSHIRE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym game room hot tub media room

Rare opportunity for Lease**Stunning Knole-Extended model by VanMetre w/ 7500+ sq.feet of Luxury Living Space ideally located on a private culdesac**Granite Gourmet Kitchen w/high end cabinetry & appliances**All NEW wide plank hardwood flooring and carpeting*Enjoy beautiful treed privacy from the sunroom & deck**Family room w/coifered ceiling & gas fireplace**Main LVL library w/custom built-ins**Must see Expansive Master bedroom w/wet bar**Renovated spa master bathroom*Fully Finished basement with New carpeting, New custom built-in shelving, wet bar, media room, game room, exercise room, 6th legal bedroom, 4th full bathroom**Custom updates & designer decor throughout!