All apartments in Lansdowne
Find more places like 18898 SHROPSHIRE COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lansdowne, VA
/
18898 SHROPSHIRE COURT
Last updated June 22 2019 at 6:38 AM

18898 SHROPSHIRE COURT

18898 Shropshire Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lansdowne
See all
Lansdowne on The Potomac
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

18898 Shropshire Court, Lansdowne, VA 20176
Lansdowne on The Potomac

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
game room
hot tub
media room
Rare opportunity for Lease**Stunning Knole-Extended model by VanMetre w/ 7500+ sq.feet of Luxury Living Space ideally located on a private culdesac**Granite Gourmet Kitchen w/high end cabinetry & appliances**All NEW wide plank hardwood flooring and carpeting*Enjoy beautiful treed privacy from the sunroom & deck**Family room w/coifered ceiling & gas fireplace**Main LVL library w/custom built-ins**Must see Expansive Master bedroom w/wet bar**Renovated spa master bathroom*Fully Finished basement with New carpeting, New custom built-in shelving, wet bar, media room, game room, exercise room, 6th legal bedroom, 4th full bathroom**Custom updates & designer decor throughout!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18898 SHROPSHIRE COURT have any available units?
18898 SHROPSHIRE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lansdowne, VA.
What amenities does 18898 SHROPSHIRE COURT have?
Some of 18898 SHROPSHIRE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18898 SHROPSHIRE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
18898 SHROPSHIRE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18898 SHROPSHIRE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 18898 SHROPSHIRE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lansdowne.
Does 18898 SHROPSHIRE COURT offer parking?
No, 18898 SHROPSHIRE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 18898 SHROPSHIRE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18898 SHROPSHIRE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18898 SHROPSHIRE COURT have a pool?
No, 18898 SHROPSHIRE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 18898 SHROPSHIRE COURT have accessible units?
No, 18898 SHROPSHIRE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 18898 SHROPSHIRE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18898 SHROPSHIRE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 18898 SHROPSHIRE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 18898 SHROPSHIRE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Lansdowne
43805 Stoney Brook Sq
Lansdowne, VA 20176

Similar Pages

Lansdowne 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLansdowne 2 Bedroom Apartments
Lansdowne 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsLansdowne Apartments with Garages
Lansdowne Apartments with ParkingAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VADunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VALaurel Hill, VACharles Town, WVDulles Town Center, VAMiddletown, MD
Sugarland Run, VASeven Corners, VAUrbana, MDCascades, VABrambleton, VAPurcellville, VATakoma Park, MDBurke, VAWest Springfield, VANewington, VABoonsboro, MDNewington Forest, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lansdowne On The Potomac

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityHood College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America