7404 Wentworth Ave.

Amenities
Nice 3 bedroom rancher with 1 bath, a large sun room, living room, and eat-in-kitchen w/stove, refrigerator, & dishwasher, attic storage, hardwood floors, C/A & electric heat pump, and washer/dryer. Close to Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens & Lakeside Country Club. Rear patio and privacy fence. Pet friendly, with a non-refundable pet deposit.
Nice 3 bedroom rancher with 1 bath, a large family room, living room, an eat-in-kitchen w/stove, refrigerator & dishwasher, attic storage, hardwood floors, C/A & heat pump , and washer/dryer hookups. Close to Lakeside Country Club.