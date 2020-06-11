All apartments in Lakeside
Find more places like 7404 Wentworth Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeside, VA
/
7404 Wentworth Ave.
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

7404 Wentworth Ave.

7404 Wentworth Avenue · (804) 355-5771
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lakeside
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7404 Wentworth Avenue, Lakeside, VA 23228
Lakeside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 7

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1281 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice 3 bedroom rancher with 1 bath, a large sun room, living room, and eat-in-kitchen w/stove, refrigerator, & dishwasher, attic storage, hardwood floors, C/A & electric heat pump, and washer/dryer. Close to Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens & Lakeside Country Club. Rear patio and privacy fence. Pet friendly, with a non-refundable pet deposit.
Nice 3 bedroom rancher with 1 bath, a large family room, living room, an eat-in-kitchen w/stove, refrigerator & dishwasher, attic storage, hardwood floors, C/A & heat pump , and washer/dryer hookups. Close to Lakeside Country Club.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7404 Wentworth Ave. have any available units?
7404 Wentworth Ave. has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7404 Wentworth Ave. have?
Some of 7404 Wentworth Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7404 Wentworth Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
7404 Wentworth Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7404 Wentworth Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7404 Wentworth Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 7404 Wentworth Ave. offer parking?
No, 7404 Wentworth Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 7404 Wentworth Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7404 Wentworth Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7404 Wentworth Ave. have a pool?
No, 7404 Wentworth Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 7404 Wentworth Ave. have accessible units?
No, 7404 Wentworth Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 7404 Wentworth Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7404 Wentworth Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 7404 Wentworth Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7404 Wentworth Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7404 Wentworth Ave.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lakeside 2 BedroomsLakeside Apartments with Balcony
Lakeside Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLakeside Apartments with Parking
Lakeside Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Richmond, VAFredericksburg, VAPetersburg, VAChester, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VA
Tuckahoe, VAGlen Allen, VAMechanicsville, VALaurel, VABon Air, VAMeadowbrook, VABrandermill, VA
Manchester, VADumbarton, VAInnsbrook, VASandston, VAWyndham, VAHighland Springs, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of RichmondJ Sargeant Reynolds Community College
University of Mary WashingtonVirginia Commonwealth University
Virginia Union University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity