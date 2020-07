Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed hot tub trash valet

Dedicated to quality and service, Rolling Brook Apartments will exceed your expectations of superb apartment living. Take a leisurely stroll along a tree-lined walking trail, or enjoy one of two exclusive swimming pools in a garden setting. We offer an amenity package which includes car care facilities, 24-hour emergency maintenance response and fitness centers. Unique floor plan designs are included among the unfurnished one and two bedroom garden style apartment homes. If accessibility and recreation are priorities for your next apartment home, Rolling Brook is the perfect choice, located just minutes from I-95, Rte. 123, and Rte. 1. A myriad of shopping, dining and entertainment are just minutes away. Whatever your lifestyle, Rolling Brook has an apartment home suited to your individual needs. Come see why we are the friendliest community in the area.