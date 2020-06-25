4432 SIMPSON MILL WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym playground pool

Pristine 3 bed/3.5 bath home in Reids Prospect - great amenities! Gleaming hardwood floors, kitchen with granite, double ovens, 5 burner gas cooktop, and SS appliances. 2 gas fireplaces. Upper level laundry with open loft space. Huge Master with large walk-in closet. Full basement with rec room and gas fireplace, den/sleeping area, full bath and storage room with shelving. Quaint front porch & back patio. Outdoor pool, 24 hr fitness, sports court & playground. Zoned for Colgan HS, great location!