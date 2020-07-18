4416 BERWICK PL

Amenities

Highly sought out Westridge brick front colonial home. Slate walkway with brick soldiering, huge deck backing to trees and park-like setting. Main level laundry and mudroom. Basement is a true walk out to slate patio. Basement has large rec room, half bath and tons of storage. Quiet community with pool, tot lots, walking paths, close to shopping and much more. Due to Covid19 the house is Unavailable for in person showings until the end of July (if still available)...Photos are five years old but should give a good idea. Home will be painted top to bottom when current tenant moves out. Also, granite counter-tops will be installed in kitchen and several other improvements. Owner is looking for a minimum of a 2 year lease.