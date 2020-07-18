All apartments in Lake Ridge
Last updated July 7 2020 at 12:30 PM

4416 BERWICK PL

4416 Berwick Place · (866) 677-6937
Location

4416 Berwick Place, Lake Ridge, VA 22192
Westridge

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Highly sought out Westridge brick front colonial home. Slate walkway with brick soldiering, huge deck backing to trees and park-like setting. Main level laundry and mudroom. Basement is a true walk out to slate patio. Basement has large rec room, half bath and tons of storage. Quiet community with pool, tot lots, walking paths, close to shopping and much more. Due to Covid19 the house is Unavailable for in person showings until the end of July (if still available)...Photos are five years old but should give a good idea. Home will be painted top to bottom when current tenant moves out. Also, granite counter-tops will be installed in kitchen and several other improvements. Owner is looking for a minimum of a 2 year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4416 BERWICK PL have any available units?
4416 BERWICK PL has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4416 BERWICK PL have?
Some of 4416 BERWICK PL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4416 BERWICK PL currently offering any rent specials?
4416 BERWICK PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4416 BERWICK PL pet-friendly?
No, 4416 BERWICK PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 4416 BERWICK PL offer parking?
Yes, 4416 BERWICK PL offers parking.
Does 4416 BERWICK PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4416 BERWICK PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4416 BERWICK PL have a pool?
Yes, 4416 BERWICK PL has a pool.
Does 4416 BERWICK PL have accessible units?
No, 4416 BERWICK PL does not have accessible units.
Does 4416 BERWICK PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4416 BERWICK PL has units with dishwashers.
Does 4416 BERWICK PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 4416 BERWICK PL does not have units with air conditioning.
