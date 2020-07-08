All apartments in Lake Ridge
Find more places like 4303 BERWICK PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Ridge, VA
/
4303 BERWICK PLACE
Last updated January 19 2020 at 6:48 AM

4303 BERWICK PLACE

4303 Berwick Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Ridge
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4303 Berwick Place, Lake Ridge, VA 22192
Westridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Stunning Single Family House 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths. Kitchen Granite Counter-tops, SS Appliances, Large Eat-In Area Off Kitchen. Large Deck Off Kitchen. Separate Dining Room, Family Room With Fireplace. Master Bedroom With Full Bath And Walk-In Closet. Fully Finished Basement With Full Bath. Convenient Laundry/Mud Room Off Garage. Walking Distance To Community Pools, Tennis Courts, Trails. Convenient Locations, Close To Schools, Shopping And Restaurants. Landlord will deliver a professional cleaning house. No Pets. Text William For Questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4303 BERWICK PLACE have any available units?
4303 BERWICK PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 4303 BERWICK PLACE have?
Some of 4303 BERWICK PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4303 BERWICK PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
4303 BERWICK PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4303 BERWICK PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 4303 BERWICK PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 4303 BERWICK PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 4303 BERWICK PLACE offers parking.
Does 4303 BERWICK PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4303 BERWICK PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4303 BERWICK PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 4303 BERWICK PLACE has a pool.
Does 4303 BERWICK PLACE have accessible units?
No, 4303 BERWICK PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 4303 BERWICK PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4303 BERWICK PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4303 BERWICK PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4303 BERWICK PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rolling Brook Village
1723 Long Shadows Ct
Lake Ridge, VA 22192
Reid's Prospect
4640 Daisy Reid Ave
Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Similar Pages

Lake Ridge 1 BedroomsLake Ridge 2 Bedrooms
Lake Ridge Apartments with BalconyLake Ridge Apartments with Pool
Lake Ridge Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VA
Merrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VASterling, VABailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia