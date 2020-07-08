4303 BERWICK PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Stunning Single Family House 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths. Kitchen Granite Counter-tops, SS Appliances, Large Eat-In Area Off Kitchen. Large Deck Off Kitchen. Separate Dining Room, Family Room With Fireplace. Master Bedroom With Full Bath And Walk-In Closet. Fully Finished Basement With Full Bath. Convenient Laundry/Mud Room Off Garage. Walking Distance To Community Pools, Tennis Courts, Trails. Convenient Locations, Close To Schools, Shopping And Restaurants. Landlord will deliver a professional cleaning house. No Pets. Text William For Questions.