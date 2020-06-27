4141 BANCROFT LN

4141 Bancroft Lane, Lake Ridge, VA 22192 Westridge
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
3 Bedroom Townhome * 3.5 Baths * Upgraded Kitchen * Granite Counters * Maple Cabinets * Stainless Steel Appliances * Bay Window * Hardwood Floors * Wood Fireplace (decorative only)* Separate Tub/Shower in Master Bath * Vaulted Ceilings in Bedrooms * Finished Basement with Full Bath * 2 level deck and Stone in Fenced Yard * 1 Car Garage * Convenient for commuters * Available 8/14. Pets Case by Case
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
