4141 BANCROFT LN

3 Bedroom Townhome * 3.5 Baths * Upgraded Kitchen * Granite Counters * Maple Cabinets * Stainless Steel Appliances * Bay Window * Hardwood Floors * Wood Fireplace (decorative only)* Separate Tub/Shower in Master Bath * Vaulted Ceilings in Bedrooms * Finished Basement with Full Bath * 2 level deck and Stone in Fenced Yard * 1 Car Garage * Convenient for commuters * Available 8/14. Pets Case by Case