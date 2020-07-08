All apartments in Lake Ridge
Last updated January 28 2020 at 10:00 AM

4071 CRESSIDA PL

4071 Cressida Place · No Longer Available
Location

4071 Cressida Place, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well Maintained Rental In Lake Ridge* Fresh Paint *4 Finished Levels* Living Room Dining Combo* 3Bedrooms 3 Bedrooms* 2.5 Bathrooms*1 Car Garage* Eat-In Kitchen* Deck* Fully Fenced Back Yard* Master Bath W/ Separate Shower *Soaking Tub* Second Master Bedroom W/Bathroom* Built in Book Shelves* Washer* Dryer* Ready For Occupancy* Close To Shops Restaurant* Mall

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4071 CRESSIDA PL have any available units?
4071 CRESSIDA PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 4071 CRESSIDA PL have?
Some of 4071 CRESSIDA PL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4071 CRESSIDA PL currently offering any rent specials?
4071 CRESSIDA PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4071 CRESSIDA PL pet-friendly?
No, 4071 CRESSIDA PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 4071 CRESSIDA PL offer parking?
Yes, 4071 CRESSIDA PL offers parking.
Does 4071 CRESSIDA PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4071 CRESSIDA PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4071 CRESSIDA PL have a pool?
No, 4071 CRESSIDA PL does not have a pool.
Does 4071 CRESSIDA PL have accessible units?
No, 4071 CRESSIDA PL does not have accessible units.
Does 4071 CRESSIDA PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4071 CRESSIDA PL has units with dishwashers.
Does 4071 CRESSIDA PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 4071 CRESSIDA PL does not have units with air conditioning.

