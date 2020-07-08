Well Maintained Rental In Lake Ridge* Fresh Paint *4 Finished Levels* Living Room Dining Combo* 3Bedrooms 3 Bedrooms* 2.5 Bathrooms*1 Car Garage* Eat-In Kitchen* Deck* Fully Fenced Back Yard* Master Bath W/ Separate Shower *Soaking Tub* Second Master Bedroom W/Bathroom* Built in Book Shelves* Washer* Dryer* Ready For Occupancy* Close To Shops Restaurant* Mall
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4071 CRESSIDA PL have any available units?
What amenities does 4071 CRESSIDA PL have?
Some of 4071 CRESSIDA PL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4071 CRESSIDA PL currently offering any rent specials?
4071 CRESSIDA PL is not currently offering any rent specials.