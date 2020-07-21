WALK TO 5 BIG SHOPPING CENTER STARBUCKS......GOLD GYM LOTS ROOM -KITCHETT-MICO-SINK-FULL PRIVATE BATHROOM -TUB SHOWER- full size refrig....private washer/dryer -{-PRIVATE EXIT / ENTRANCE PRIVATE} all is newly remodeled --NEW A/C - HEAT-----new wood floor ..lots of light....1100 buck w.electric w/cable & netWALK TO 5 SHOPPING CENTER---LAKE RIDGE GOLF-MARINA PARK -FISHING--
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3716 MUTURA LANE have any available units?
3716 MUTURA LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 3716 MUTURA LANE have?
Some of 3716 MUTURA LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3716 MUTURA LANE currently offering any rent specials?
3716 MUTURA LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.