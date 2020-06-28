3708 MATURA LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage

Welcome Home! Gorgeous three-level, 3-bedroom, 3.5 bath, brick front townhouse with garage. Huge eat-in kitchen with brand new granite counter-tops, center island and beautiful hardwood floors. Large upper deck off the kitchen! You will love the gleaming hardwood floors on the main level and open concept dining and living area with a lovely bay window. The spacious master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, a wall of windows and an enormous walk-in closet. The luxurious master bathroom comes with a double-vanity, jacuzzi soaking tub, separate shower, and skylight. You will find another full bathroom and two large bedrooms; one with another bay window on the expansive upper level. The lower level has a gas fireplace, full bathroom, and walk-out access to a fenced backyard with a new patio. New A/C unit, New front loading high-efficiency washer and dryer, and key-less digital lock. Living in the heart of Lake Ridge you are walking distance to the grocery store, gym, pools and playgrounds. Ten minutes to Potomac Mills and close to HOV lots, Omni Ride and VRE. Luxury living in Lake Ridge Crossing!