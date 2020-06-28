All apartments in Lake Ridge
Find more places like 3708 MATURA LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Ridge, VA
/
3708 MATURA LANE
Last updated August 20 2019 at 3:23 PM

3708 MATURA LANE

3708 Matura Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Ridge
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3708 Matura Lane, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Welcome Home! Gorgeous three-level, 3-bedroom, 3.5 bath, brick front townhouse with garage. Huge eat-in kitchen with brand new granite counter-tops, center island and beautiful hardwood floors. Large upper deck off the kitchen! You will love the gleaming hardwood floors on the main level and open concept dining and living area with a lovely bay window. The spacious master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, a wall of windows and an enormous walk-in closet. The luxurious master bathroom comes with a double-vanity, jacuzzi soaking tub, separate shower, and skylight. You will find another full bathroom and two large bedrooms; one with another bay window on the expansive upper level. The lower level has a gas fireplace, full bathroom, and walk-out access to a fenced backyard with a new patio. New A/C unit, New front loading high-efficiency washer and dryer, and key-less digital lock. Living in the heart of Lake Ridge you are walking distance to the grocery store, gym, pools and playgrounds. Ten minutes to Potomac Mills and close to HOV lots, Omni Ride and VRE. Luxury living in Lake Ridge Crossing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3708 MATURA LANE have any available units?
3708 MATURA LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 3708 MATURA LANE have?
Some of 3708 MATURA LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3708 MATURA LANE currently offering any rent specials?
3708 MATURA LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3708 MATURA LANE pet-friendly?
No, 3708 MATURA LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 3708 MATURA LANE offer parking?
Yes, 3708 MATURA LANE offers parking.
Does 3708 MATURA LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3708 MATURA LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3708 MATURA LANE have a pool?
Yes, 3708 MATURA LANE has a pool.
Does 3708 MATURA LANE have accessible units?
No, 3708 MATURA LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 3708 MATURA LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3708 MATURA LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3708 MATURA LANE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3708 MATURA LANE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rolling Brook Village
1723 Long Shadows Ct
Lake Ridge, VA 22192
Reid's Prospect
4640 Daisy Reid Ave
Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Similar Pages

Lake Ridge 1 BedroomsLake Ridge 2 Bedrooms
Lake Ridge Apartments with BalconyLake Ridge Apartments with Pool
Lake Ridge Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VA
Merrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VASterling, VABailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia