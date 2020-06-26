3625 Cebu Island Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Available 05/15/19 Townhouse - Property Id: 120393



This beautiful end unit townhouse has two large master bedrooms with their own private bathrooms and one bedroom on the first floor. New carpet and flooring installed, fresh paint and a deck overlooking the kitchen on the second level. This townhouse is located in Sherbrooke II home division with a pool, clubhouse and a nearby park and golf course. HOA handles all landscaping and all outside maintenance to the homes. Great for room mates!!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/120393

Property Id 120393



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4873330)