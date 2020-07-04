3449 CALEDONIA CIRCLE

TOWNHOME FOR RENT, SPACIOUS *** 4 LEVEL TOWNHOME*** IN THE LAKE RIDGE SUBDIVISION.FINISHED RECROOM AND BONUS ROOM IN BASEMENT. CONVENIENT TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING AND MAJOR ROADWAYS.PLEASE CONTACT LISTER FOR SHOWING
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
