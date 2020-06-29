3 Lvls brick front Townhouse in Lake Ridge with a nice private back yard, good size bedroom, open rec-room with a wood-burning fireplace ready to move in. Updated Kitchen with SS appliances, New Carpet and Wood floors.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3087 TECUMSEH COURT have any available units?
3087 TECUMSEH COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 3087 TECUMSEH COURT have?
Some of 3087 TECUMSEH COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3087 TECUMSEH COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3087 TECUMSEH COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.