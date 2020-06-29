3087 TECUMSEH COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

3 Lvls brick front Townhouse in Lake Ridge with a nice private back yard, good size bedroom, open rec-room with a wood-burning fireplace ready to move in. Updated Kitchen with SS appliances, New Carpet and Wood floors.