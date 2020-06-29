All apartments in Lake Ridge
3087 TECUMSEH COURT

3087 Tecumseh Court · No Longer Available
Location

3087 Tecumseh Court, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3 Lvls brick front Townhouse in Lake Ridge with a nice private back yard, good size bedroom, open rec-room with a wood-burning fireplace ready to move in. Updated Kitchen with SS appliances, New Carpet and Wood floors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3087 TECUMSEH COURT have any available units?
3087 TECUMSEH COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 3087 TECUMSEH COURT have?
Some of 3087 TECUMSEH COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3087 TECUMSEH COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3087 TECUMSEH COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3087 TECUMSEH COURT pet-friendly?
No, 3087 TECUMSEH COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 3087 TECUMSEH COURT offer parking?
No, 3087 TECUMSEH COURT does not offer parking.
Does 3087 TECUMSEH COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3087 TECUMSEH COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3087 TECUMSEH COURT have a pool?
No, 3087 TECUMSEH COURT does not have a pool.
Does 3087 TECUMSEH COURT have accessible units?
No, 3087 TECUMSEH COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3087 TECUMSEH COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3087 TECUMSEH COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 3087 TECUMSEH COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3087 TECUMSEH COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
