All apartments in Lake Ridge
Find more places like 3071 TECUMSEH COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Ridge, VA
/
3071 TECUMSEH COURT
Last updated April 24 2019 at 9:43 AM

3071 TECUMSEH COURT

3071 Tecumseh Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Ridge
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3071 Tecumseh Court, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED 3BR/2FULL/2 HALF BATHS!LARGE SF,NEW PAINT AND HARWOOD ON MAIN LEVEL!UPGRADED BATHS,GRANITE,MARBLE BACKSPLASH!LIGHT FILLED EAT IN KITCHEN!DECK OFF LIVING ROOM, WALK OUT BASEMENT!FENCED IN & BACKS TO TREES! GO SHOW

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3071 TECUMSEH COURT have any available units?
3071 TECUMSEH COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
Is 3071 TECUMSEH COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3071 TECUMSEH COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3071 TECUMSEH COURT pet-friendly?
No, 3071 TECUMSEH COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 3071 TECUMSEH COURT offer parking?
No, 3071 TECUMSEH COURT does not offer parking.
Does 3071 TECUMSEH COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3071 TECUMSEH COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3071 TECUMSEH COURT have a pool?
No, 3071 TECUMSEH COURT does not have a pool.
Does 3071 TECUMSEH COURT have accessible units?
No, 3071 TECUMSEH COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3071 TECUMSEH COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 3071 TECUMSEH COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3071 TECUMSEH COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3071 TECUMSEH COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rolling Brook Village
1723 Long Shadows Ct
Lake Ridge, VA 22192
Reid's Prospect
4640 Daisy Reid Ave
Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Similar Pages

Lake Ridge 1 BedroomsLake Ridge 2 Bedrooms
Lake Ridge Apartments with ParkingLake Ridge Apartments with Pools
Lake Ridge Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VALorton, VAMarumsco, VAWoodbridge, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VA
Oxon Hill, MDFort Washington, MDLincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAGlassmanor, MDIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VAGroveton, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia