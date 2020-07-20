3071 TECUMSEH COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED 3BR/2FULL/2 HALF BATHS!LARGE SF,NEW PAINT AND HARWOOD ON MAIN LEVEL!UPGRADED BATHS,GRANITE,MARBLE BACKSPLASH!LIGHT FILLED EAT IN KITCHEN!DECK OFF LIVING ROOM, WALK OUT BASEMENT!FENCED IN & BACKS TO TREES! GO SHOW