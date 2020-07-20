BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED 3BR/2FULL/2 HALF BATHS!LARGE SF,NEW PAINT AND HARWOOD ON MAIN LEVEL!UPGRADED BATHS,GRANITE,MARBLE BACKSPLASH!LIGHT FILLED EAT IN KITCHEN!DECK OFF LIVING ROOM, WALK OUT BASEMENT!FENCED IN & BACKS TO TREES! GO SHOW
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3071 TECUMSEH COURT have any available units?
3071 TECUMSEH COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
Is 3071 TECUMSEH COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3071 TECUMSEH COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.