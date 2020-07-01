3008 Choctaw Ridge Ct Available 04/01/20 RENOVATED 3 Bedroom Townhome Lakeridge Excellent Schools - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this 3 level 3BR/3.5BA fully renovated townhome in the lake Ridge backing to private woodland! Gleaming hardwood floors! Completely new granite eat-in kitchen w/ new stainless appliances! Large dining room & step down living room! Gorgeous remodeled baths & new roof! Fully finished walkout basement w/ full BA & rec room! Finished utility room! Walk out to low maintenance fenced-in yard.. Please contact Suvo @ 571-341-9943 for more Info.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3008 Choctaw Ridge Ct have any available units?
3008 Choctaw Ridge Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 3008 Choctaw Ridge Ct have?
Some of 3008 Choctaw Ridge Ct's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3008 Choctaw Ridge Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3008 Choctaw Ridge Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3008 Choctaw Ridge Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3008 Choctaw Ridge Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3008 Choctaw Ridge Ct offer parking?
No, 3008 Choctaw Ridge Ct does not offer parking.
Does 3008 Choctaw Ridge Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3008 Choctaw Ridge Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3008 Choctaw Ridge Ct have a pool?
Yes, 3008 Choctaw Ridge Ct has a pool.
Does 3008 Choctaw Ridge Ct have accessible units?
No, 3008 Choctaw Ridge Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3008 Choctaw Ridge Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3008 Choctaw Ridge Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3008 Choctaw Ridge Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 3008 Choctaw Ridge Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
