All apartments in Lake Ridge
Find more places like 3008 Choctaw Ridge Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Ridge, VA
/
3008 Choctaw Ridge Ct
Last updated April 1 2020 at 11:57 PM

3008 Choctaw Ridge Ct

3008 Choctaw Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Ridge
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3008 Choctaw Ridge Court, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
3008 Choctaw Ridge Ct Available 04/01/20 RENOVATED 3 Bedroom Townhome Lakeridge Excellent Schools - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this 3 level 3BR/3.5BA fully renovated townhome in the lake Ridge backing to private woodland! Gleaming hardwood floors! Completely new granite eat-in kitchen w/ new stainless appliances! Large dining room & step down living room! Gorgeous remodeled baths & new roof! Fully finished walkout basement w/ full BA & rec room! Finished utility room! Walk out to low maintenance fenced-in yard.. Please contact Suvo @ 571-341-9943 for more Info.

(RLNE5632902)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3008 Choctaw Ridge Ct have any available units?
3008 Choctaw Ridge Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 3008 Choctaw Ridge Ct have?
Some of 3008 Choctaw Ridge Ct's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3008 Choctaw Ridge Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3008 Choctaw Ridge Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3008 Choctaw Ridge Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3008 Choctaw Ridge Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3008 Choctaw Ridge Ct offer parking?
No, 3008 Choctaw Ridge Ct does not offer parking.
Does 3008 Choctaw Ridge Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3008 Choctaw Ridge Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3008 Choctaw Ridge Ct have a pool?
Yes, 3008 Choctaw Ridge Ct has a pool.
Does 3008 Choctaw Ridge Ct have accessible units?
No, 3008 Choctaw Ridge Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3008 Choctaw Ridge Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3008 Choctaw Ridge Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3008 Choctaw Ridge Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 3008 Choctaw Ridge Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rolling Brook Village
1723 Long Shadows Ct
Lake Ridge, VA 22192
Reid's Prospect
4640 Daisy Reid Ave
Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Similar Pages

Lake Ridge 1 BedroomsLake Ridge 2 Bedrooms
Lake Ridge Apartments with BalconyLake Ridge Apartments with Pool
Lake Ridge Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VA
Merrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VASterling, VABailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia