2929 CAMBRIDGE DRIVE
Last updated April 1 2019 at 1:35 PM

2929 CAMBRIDGE DRIVE

2929 Cambridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2929 Cambridge Drive, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Home in excellent condition, ready for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2929 CAMBRIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
2929 CAMBRIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
Is 2929 CAMBRIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2929 CAMBRIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2929 CAMBRIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2929 CAMBRIDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 2929 CAMBRIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2929 CAMBRIDGE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2929 CAMBRIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2929 CAMBRIDGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2929 CAMBRIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2929 CAMBRIDGE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2929 CAMBRIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2929 CAMBRIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2929 CAMBRIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2929 CAMBRIDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2929 CAMBRIDGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2929 CAMBRIDGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
