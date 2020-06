Amenities

Bright 2BR/2BA condo in great shape! Top level unit with vaulted ceiling, skylights, fireplace. Hardwood floors and tiles in bathroom, new floor in kitchen with pantry (just built!) and fresh paint! Washer and dryer in unit. Enjoy pools, tennis, basketball, fishing & lake in this commuter friendly neighborhood. Only utility to pay is electric. No smokers/small pets are ok. Wood floors/baths are a couple of years old. One parking spot assigned.