All apartments in Lake Ridge
Find more places like 2769 MARSALA COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Ridge, VA
/
2769 MARSALA COURT
Last updated January 17 2020 at 6:17 AM

2769 MARSALA COURT

2769 Marsala Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Ridge
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2769 Marsala Court, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2769 MARSALA COURT have any available units?
2769 MARSALA COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 2769 MARSALA COURT have?
Some of 2769 MARSALA COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2769 MARSALA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2769 MARSALA COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2769 MARSALA COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2769 MARSALA COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 2769 MARSALA COURT offer parking?
No, 2769 MARSALA COURT does not offer parking.
Does 2769 MARSALA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2769 MARSALA COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2769 MARSALA COURT have a pool?
No, 2769 MARSALA COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2769 MARSALA COURT have accessible units?
No, 2769 MARSALA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2769 MARSALA COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2769 MARSALA COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2769 MARSALA COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2769 MARSALA COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rolling Brook Village
1723 Long Shadows Ct
Lake Ridge, VA 22192
Reid's Prospect
4640 Daisy Reid Ave
Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Similar Pages

Lake Ridge 1 BedroomsLake Ridge 2 Bedrooms
Lake Ridge Apartments with BalconyLake Ridge Apartments with Pool
Lake Ridge Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VA
Merrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VASterling, VABailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia