Home
/
Lake Ridge, VA
/
2693 MAPLE RIDGE DRIVE
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:37 AM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2693 MAPLE RIDGE DRIVE
2693 Maple Ridge Drive
No Longer Available
Location
2693 Maple Ridge Drive, Lake Ridge, VA 22192
Amenities
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful home in prime location. Near shopping, commuter lots, I95 and much more. Hardwood floors, tank less water heater and many more upgrades.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2693 MAPLE RIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
2693 MAPLE RIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lake Ridge, VA
.
What amenities does 2693 MAPLE RIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 2693 MAPLE RIDGE DRIVE's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2693 MAPLE RIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2693 MAPLE RIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2693 MAPLE RIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2693 MAPLE RIDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge
.
Does 2693 MAPLE RIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2693 MAPLE RIDGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2693 MAPLE RIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2693 MAPLE RIDGE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2693 MAPLE RIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2693 MAPLE RIDGE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2693 MAPLE RIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2693 MAPLE RIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2693 MAPLE RIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2693 MAPLE RIDGE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2693 MAPLE RIDGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2693 MAPLE RIDGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
