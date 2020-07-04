All apartments in Lake Ridge
Find more places like 2693 MAPLE RIDGE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Ridge, VA
/
2693 MAPLE RIDGE DRIVE
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:37 AM

2693 MAPLE RIDGE DRIVE

2693 Maple Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Ridge
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2693 Maple Ridge Drive, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful home in prime location. Near shopping, commuter lots, I95 and much more. Hardwood floors, tank less water heater and many more upgrades.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2693 MAPLE RIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
2693 MAPLE RIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 2693 MAPLE RIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 2693 MAPLE RIDGE DRIVE's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2693 MAPLE RIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2693 MAPLE RIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2693 MAPLE RIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2693 MAPLE RIDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 2693 MAPLE RIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2693 MAPLE RIDGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2693 MAPLE RIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2693 MAPLE RIDGE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2693 MAPLE RIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2693 MAPLE RIDGE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2693 MAPLE RIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2693 MAPLE RIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2693 MAPLE RIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2693 MAPLE RIDGE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2693 MAPLE RIDGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2693 MAPLE RIDGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rolling Brook Village
1723 Long Shadows Ct
Lake Ridge, VA 22192
Reid's Prospect
4640 Daisy Reid Ave
Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Similar Pages

Lake Ridge 1 BedroomsLake Ridge 2 Bedrooms
Lake Ridge Apartments with BalconyLake Ridge Apartments with Pool
Lake Ridge Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VA
Merrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VASterling, VABailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia