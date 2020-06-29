All apartments in Lake Ridge
Find more places like 2574 FOX RIDGE CT #25.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Ridge, VA
/
2574 FOX RIDGE CT #25
Last updated December 17 2019 at 10:14 PM

2574 FOX RIDGE CT #25

2574 Fox Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Ridge
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2574 Fox Ridge Court, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Wonderful unit with one-level living; 2 BR, 1 BA, MBR with large walk-in closet; Nice flooring, carpet and paint newer; covered parking; dining room with walk-out to patio. Available OCT 14.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2574 FOX RIDGE CT #25 have any available units?
2574 FOX RIDGE CT #25 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 2574 FOX RIDGE CT #25 have?
Some of 2574 FOX RIDGE CT #25's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2574 FOX RIDGE CT #25 currently offering any rent specials?
2574 FOX RIDGE CT #25 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2574 FOX RIDGE CT #25 pet-friendly?
No, 2574 FOX RIDGE CT #25 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 2574 FOX RIDGE CT #25 offer parking?
Yes, 2574 FOX RIDGE CT #25 offers parking.
Does 2574 FOX RIDGE CT #25 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2574 FOX RIDGE CT #25 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2574 FOX RIDGE CT #25 have a pool?
No, 2574 FOX RIDGE CT #25 does not have a pool.
Does 2574 FOX RIDGE CT #25 have accessible units?
No, 2574 FOX RIDGE CT #25 does not have accessible units.
Does 2574 FOX RIDGE CT #25 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2574 FOX RIDGE CT #25 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2574 FOX RIDGE CT #25 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2574 FOX RIDGE CT #25 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rolling Brook Village
1723 Long Shadows Ct
Lake Ridge, VA 22192
Reid's Prospect
4640 Daisy Reid Ave
Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Similar Pages

Lake Ridge 1 BedroomsLake Ridge 2 Bedrooms
Lake Ridge Apartments with BalconyLake Ridge Apartments with Pool
Lake Ridge Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VA
Merrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VASterling, VABailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia