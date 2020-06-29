Rent Calculator
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2574 FOX RIDGE CT #25
2574 Fox Ridge Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
2574 Fox Ridge Court, Lake Ridge, VA 22192
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Wonderful unit with one-level living; 2 BR, 1 BA, MBR with large walk-in closet; Nice flooring, carpet and paint newer; covered parking; dining room with walk-out to patio. Available OCT 14.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2574 FOX RIDGE CT #25 have any available units?
2574 FOX RIDGE CT #25 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lake Ridge, VA
.
What amenities does 2574 FOX RIDGE CT #25 have?
Some of 2574 FOX RIDGE CT #25's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2574 FOX RIDGE CT #25 currently offering any rent specials?
2574 FOX RIDGE CT #25 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2574 FOX RIDGE CT #25 pet-friendly?
No, 2574 FOX RIDGE CT #25 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge
.
Does 2574 FOX RIDGE CT #25 offer parking?
Yes, 2574 FOX RIDGE CT #25 offers parking.
Does 2574 FOX RIDGE CT #25 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2574 FOX RIDGE CT #25 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2574 FOX RIDGE CT #25 have a pool?
No, 2574 FOX RIDGE CT #25 does not have a pool.
Does 2574 FOX RIDGE CT #25 have accessible units?
No, 2574 FOX RIDGE CT #25 does not have accessible units.
Does 2574 FOX RIDGE CT #25 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2574 FOX RIDGE CT #25 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2574 FOX RIDGE CT #25 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2574 FOX RIDGE CT #25 does not have units with air conditioning.
