Lake Ridge, VA
2557 KINGSWOOD COURT
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:23 PM

2557 KINGSWOOD COURT

2557 Kingswood Court · No Longer Available
Location

2557 Kingswood Court, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
RENTAL IN DESIRED LOCATION! LOVELY 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH TOWNHOME. FENCED IN REAR. WALK OUT BASEMENT. PETS CONSIDERED CASE BY CASE. Property will be cleaned, fresh paint and carpet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2557 KINGSWOOD COURT have any available units?
2557 KINGSWOOD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 2557 KINGSWOOD COURT have?
Some of 2557 KINGSWOOD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2557 KINGSWOOD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2557 KINGSWOOD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2557 KINGSWOOD COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 2557 KINGSWOOD COURT is pet friendly.
Does 2557 KINGSWOOD COURT offer parking?
No, 2557 KINGSWOOD COURT does not offer parking.
Does 2557 KINGSWOOD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2557 KINGSWOOD COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2557 KINGSWOOD COURT have a pool?
No, 2557 KINGSWOOD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2557 KINGSWOOD COURT have accessible units?
No, 2557 KINGSWOOD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2557 KINGSWOOD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2557 KINGSWOOD COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2557 KINGSWOOD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2557 KINGSWOOD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

