All apartments in Lake Ridge
Find more places like 1793 Rochelle Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Ridge, VA
/
1793 Rochelle Court
Last updated August 13 2019 at 4:55 PM

1793 Rochelle Court

1793 Rochelle Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Ridge
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1793 Rochelle Court, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/23a0a480dc ---- Two Master Suites w/Private Baths*Spacious Living/Dining Room Combo allows for a versatile floor plan*Finished Basement w/Full Bath and Bonus Room makes a great home office*Close to Shops/Dining/I95/Ft. Belvoir*PWC PKWY*NO PETS Real Property Management Pros Equal Housing Opportunity * Pet accepted on case-by-case basis * Sorry, no Section 8 accepted 2 Attached Master Bathrooms Bathroom(S) Ceramic Tile Chair Railing Shades / Blinds Wall To Wall Carpeting

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1793 Rochelle Court have any available units?
1793 Rochelle Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
Is 1793 Rochelle Court currently offering any rent specials?
1793 Rochelle Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1793 Rochelle Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1793 Rochelle Court is pet friendly.
Does 1793 Rochelle Court offer parking?
No, 1793 Rochelle Court does not offer parking.
Does 1793 Rochelle Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1793 Rochelle Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1793 Rochelle Court have a pool?
No, 1793 Rochelle Court does not have a pool.
Does 1793 Rochelle Court have accessible units?
No, 1793 Rochelle Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1793 Rochelle Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1793 Rochelle Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1793 Rochelle Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1793 Rochelle Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rolling Brook Village
1723 Long Shadows Ct
Lake Ridge, VA 22192
Reid's Prospect
4640 Daisy Reid Ave
Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Similar Pages

Lake Ridge 1 BedroomsLake Ridge 2 Bedrooms
Lake Ridge Apartments with BalconyLake Ridge Apartments with Pool
Lake Ridge Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VA
Merrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VASterling, VABailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia