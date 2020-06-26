All apartments in Lake Ridge
13020 GORHAM WAY

Location

13020 Gorham Way, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
For Rent!! Lovely 4 Bedroom, 2 ~ Bath Colonial with 2 car garage in Prime Lake Ridge Location! Over 3100 square feet of living space! Crown molding adorns the Living Room and the Dining Room. Hardwood Flooring flows through the center hallway to the Kitchen and Family Room. The Kitchen is upgraded with granite counters, white cabinetry and stainless-steel appliances. The Family Room has a gas fireplace to warm up on those cold winter nights. Nice size deck allows for entertaining in the warmer months. Upstairs hardwood flooring flows from room to room with inlaid wood detail in each room. The Master Bathroom has a jetted tub, standing Shower and double sinks. The Hallway Bathroom has double sinks to accommodate everyone. The large recreation room is in the basement for family fun nights. Plenty of storage too!Close to shopping centers, grocery stores (Lidl), CVS, Emergency Health care. Close to Ft. Belvoir, Quantico and I95 but tucked in a private neighborhood!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13020 GORHAM WAY have any available units?
13020 GORHAM WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 13020 GORHAM WAY have?
Some of 13020 GORHAM WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13020 GORHAM WAY currently offering any rent specials?
13020 GORHAM WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13020 GORHAM WAY pet-friendly?
No, 13020 GORHAM WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 13020 GORHAM WAY offer parking?
Yes, 13020 GORHAM WAY offers parking.
Does 13020 GORHAM WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13020 GORHAM WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13020 GORHAM WAY have a pool?
No, 13020 GORHAM WAY does not have a pool.
Does 13020 GORHAM WAY have accessible units?
No, 13020 GORHAM WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 13020 GORHAM WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13020 GORHAM WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 13020 GORHAM WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 13020 GORHAM WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
