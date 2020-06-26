13020 GORHAM WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

For Rent!! Lovely 4 Bedroom, 2 ~ Bath Colonial with 2 car garage in Prime Lake Ridge Location! Over 3100 square feet of living space! Crown molding adorns the Living Room and the Dining Room. Hardwood Flooring flows through the center hallway to the Kitchen and Family Room. The Kitchen is upgraded with granite counters, white cabinetry and stainless-steel appliances. The Family Room has a gas fireplace to warm up on those cold winter nights. Nice size deck allows for entertaining in the warmer months. Upstairs hardwood flooring flows from room to room with inlaid wood detail in each room. The Master Bathroom has a jetted tub, standing Shower and double sinks. The Hallway Bathroom has double sinks to accommodate everyone. The large recreation room is in the basement for family fun nights. Plenty of storage too!Close to shopping centers, grocery stores (Lidl), CVS, Emergency Health care. Close to Ft. Belvoir, Quantico and I95 but tucked in a private neighborhood!