Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous 3 level townhome completely repainted, new carpet, new floor in bathrooms and foyer, 3 large bedrooms , 2.5 bath, Wonderful kitchen with Granite Counters, newer appliances, fully finished walk-out basement, fireplace, deck overlooking yard backing to woods. Two assigned parking with overflow. This is one nice home. Well cared for and in a great neighborhood.