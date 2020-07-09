What a Beautiful three level townehouse with 3 beadrooms 2 full bath on upper level . The house is freshly painted and hardwood covered The basement is walkable to the backyard The kitchen is updated w/stainless steel appliances
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12883 EFFINGHAM COURT have any available units?
12883 EFFINGHAM COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
Is 12883 EFFINGHAM COURT currently offering any rent specials?
12883 EFFINGHAM COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.