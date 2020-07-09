All apartments in Lake Ridge
12883 EFFINGHAM COURT
Last updated November 28 2019 at 1:32 PM

12883 EFFINGHAM COURT

12883 Effingham Court · No Longer Available
Location

12883 Effingham Court, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
What a Beautiful three level townehouse with 3 beadrooms 2 full bath on upper level . The house is freshly painted and hardwood covered The basement is walkable to the backyard The kitchen is updated w/stainless steel appliances

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12883 EFFINGHAM COURT have any available units?
12883 EFFINGHAM COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
Is 12883 EFFINGHAM COURT currently offering any rent specials?
12883 EFFINGHAM COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12883 EFFINGHAM COURT pet-friendly?
No, 12883 EFFINGHAM COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 12883 EFFINGHAM COURT offer parking?
No, 12883 EFFINGHAM COURT does not offer parking.
Does 12883 EFFINGHAM COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12883 EFFINGHAM COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12883 EFFINGHAM COURT have a pool?
No, 12883 EFFINGHAM COURT does not have a pool.
Does 12883 EFFINGHAM COURT have accessible units?
No, 12883 EFFINGHAM COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 12883 EFFINGHAM COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 12883 EFFINGHAM COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12883 EFFINGHAM COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 12883 EFFINGHAM COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

