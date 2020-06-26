All apartments in Lake Ridge
Lake Ridge, VA
12837 MILL BROOK COURT
12837 MILL BROOK COURT

12837 Mill Brook Court · No Longer Available
Lake Ridge
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Location

12837 Mill Brook Court, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available June 1st! Gorgeous 4 level home with master bedroom loft. Hardwood floors on the main level. Updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Newer carpet and paint throughout. All bathrooms have been updated. Finished basement with full size bathroom. Deck/patio and a fenced in backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12837 MILL BROOK COURT have any available units?
12837 MILL BROOK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 12837 MILL BROOK COURT have?
Some of 12837 MILL BROOK COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12837 MILL BROOK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
12837 MILL BROOK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12837 MILL BROOK COURT pet-friendly?
No, 12837 MILL BROOK COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 12837 MILL BROOK COURT offer parking?
No, 12837 MILL BROOK COURT does not offer parking.
Does 12837 MILL BROOK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12837 MILL BROOK COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12837 MILL BROOK COURT have a pool?
No, 12837 MILL BROOK COURT does not have a pool.
Does 12837 MILL BROOK COURT have accessible units?
No, 12837 MILL BROOK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 12837 MILL BROOK COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12837 MILL BROOK COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 12837 MILL BROOK COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 12837 MILL BROOK COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
