Available June 1st! Gorgeous 4 level home with master bedroom loft. Hardwood floors on the main level. Updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Newer carpet and paint throughout. All bathrooms have been updated. Finished basement with full size bathroom. Deck/patio and a fenced in backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12837 MILL BROOK COURT have any available units?
12837 MILL BROOK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 12837 MILL BROOK COURT have?
Some of 12837 MILL BROOK COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12837 MILL BROOK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
12837 MILL BROOK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.