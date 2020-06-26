12837 MILL BROOK COURT

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Available June 1st! Gorgeous 4 level home with master bedroom loft. Hardwood floors on the main level. Updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Newer carpet and paint throughout. All bathrooms have been updated. Finished basement with full size bathroom. Deck/patio and a fenced in backyard.