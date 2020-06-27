All apartments in Lake Ridge
12826 MISTY LANE
Last updated August 7 2019 at 3:20 AM

12826 MISTY LANE

12826 Misty Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12826 Misty Lane, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
Nice spacious end unit, with 2 fireplaces. Skylights, new granite counter tops, MBR with full bath and walk in closet, spacious backyard with deck. Close to park, Potomac Mills, Tot playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

