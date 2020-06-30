Rent Calculator
Home
/
Lake Ridge, VA
/
12823 MISTY LANE
Last updated February 21 2020 at 3:17 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12823 MISTY LANE
12823 Misty Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
12823 Misty Lane, Lake Ridge, VA 22192
Amenities
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
BASEMENT RENTAL CONSISTING OF A LARGE REC ROOM, FULL BATH AND A CLOSET. Refrigerator and a small stove, sink and some cabinets are on the premises. Entrance through the rear of the Townhome.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12823 MISTY LANE have any available units?
12823 MISTY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Lake Ridge, VA
.
Is 12823 MISTY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
12823 MISTY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12823 MISTY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 12823 MISTY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge
.
Does 12823 MISTY LANE offer parking?
No, 12823 MISTY LANE does not offer parking.
Does 12823 MISTY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12823 MISTY LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12823 MISTY LANE have a pool?
No, 12823 MISTY LANE does not have a pool.
Does 12823 MISTY LANE have accessible units?
No, 12823 MISTY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 12823 MISTY LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12823 MISTY LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12823 MISTY LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12823 MISTY LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
