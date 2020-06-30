All apartments in Lake Ridge
Find more places like 12823 MISTY LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Ridge, VA
/
12823 MISTY LANE
Last updated February 21 2020 at 3:17 AM

12823 MISTY LANE

12823 Misty Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Ridge
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

12823 Misty Lane, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
BASEMENT RENTAL CONSISTING OF A LARGE REC ROOM, FULL BATH AND A CLOSET. Refrigerator and a small stove, sink and some cabinets are on the premises. Entrance through the rear of the Townhome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12823 MISTY LANE have any available units?
12823 MISTY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
Is 12823 MISTY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
12823 MISTY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12823 MISTY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 12823 MISTY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 12823 MISTY LANE offer parking?
No, 12823 MISTY LANE does not offer parking.
Does 12823 MISTY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12823 MISTY LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12823 MISTY LANE have a pool?
No, 12823 MISTY LANE does not have a pool.
Does 12823 MISTY LANE have accessible units?
No, 12823 MISTY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 12823 MISTY LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12823 MISTY LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12823 MISTY LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12823 MISTY LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reid's Prospect
4640 Daisy Reid Ave
Lake Ridge, VA 22192
Rolling Brook Village
1723 Long Shadows Ct
Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Similar Pages

Lake Ridge 1 BedroomsLake Ridge 2 Bedrooms
Lake Ridge Apartments with BalconyLake Ridge Apartments with Pool
Lake Ridge Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VA
Merrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VASterling, VABailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia