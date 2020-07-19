All apartments in Lake Ridge
12821 EVANSPORT PLACE

12821 Evansport Place · No Longer Available
Location

12821 Evansport Place, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
tennis court
Beautiful 3 bedroom end unit home in popular Lake Ridge! Home boasts gleaming hardwood floors on main & upper level, custom built master closet, remodeled bathrooms w/ceramic floors,finished basement w/rec room & fireplace,large kitchen w/chair rail, crown molding through main level,large storage/laundry room &custom built shed, large deck & fenced yard w/picnic area. comunity provides free access to pool, couple of tennis courts & playground with swings etc. This house is close to Potomac Mall, Sentara Hospital, I-95 and Route 1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12821 EVANSPORT PLACE have any available units?
12821 EVANSPORT PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 12821 EVANSPORT PLACE have?
Some of 12821 EVANSPORT PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12821 EVANSPORT PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
12821 EVANSPORT PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12821 EVANSPORT PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 12821 EVANSPORT PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 12821 EVANSPORT PLACE offer parking?
No, 12821 EVANSPORT PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 12821 EVANSPORT PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12821 EVANSPORT PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12821 EVANSPORT PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 12821 EVANSPORT PLACE has a pool.
Does 12821 EVANSPORT PLACE have accessible units?
No, 12821 EVANSPORT PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 12821 EVANSPORT PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12821 EVANSPORT PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12821 EVANSPORT PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12821 EVANSPORT PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
