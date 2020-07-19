12821 EVANSPORT PLACE

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom end unit home in popular Lake Ridge! Home boasts gleaming hardwood floors on main & upper level, custom built master closet, remodeled bathrooms w/ceramic floors,finished basement w/rec room & fireplace,large kitchen w/chair rail, crown molding through main level,large storage/laundry room &custom built shed, large deck & fenced yard w/picnic area. comunity provides free access to pool, couple of tennis courts & playground with swings etc. This house is close to Potomac Mall, Sentara Hospital, I-95 and Route 1