All apartments in Lake Ridge
Find more places like 12785 LOCKLEVEN LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Ridge, VA
/
12785 LOCKLEVEN LANE
Last updated March 27 2019 at 5:23 PM

12785 LOCKLEVEN LANE

12785 Lockleven Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Ridge
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

12785 Lockleven Lane, Lake Ridge, VA 22192
Westridge

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous three level townhome with beautiful hardwood floors. Stainless steel appliances, fenced in backyard and generous storage. Close to commute, 95, and shopping

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12785 LOCKLEVEN LANE have any available units?
12785 LOCKLEVEN LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
Is 12785 LOCKLEVEN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
12785 LOCKLEVEN LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12785 LOCKLEVEN LANE pet-friendly?
No, 12785 LOCKLEVEN LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 12785 LOCKLEVEN LANE offer parking?
No, 12785 LOCKLEVEN LANE does not offer parking.
Does 12785 LOCKLEVEN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12785 LOCKLEVEN LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12785 LOCKLEVEN LANE have a pool?
No, 12785 LOCKLEVEN LANE does not have a pool.
Does 12785 LOCKLEVEN LANE have accessible units?
No, 12785 LOCKLEVEN LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 12785 LOCKLEVEN LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12785 LOCKLEVEN LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12785 LOCKLEVEN LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12785 LOCKLEVEN LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rolling Brook Village
1723 Long Shadows Ct
Lake Ridge, VA 22192
Reid's Prospect
4640 Daisy Reid Ave
Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Similar Pages

Lake Ridge 1 BedroomsLake Ridge 2 Bedrooms
Lake Ridge Apartments with BalconyLake Ridge Apartments with Pool
Lake Ridge Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VA
Merrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VASterling, VABailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia