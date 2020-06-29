All apartments in Lake Ridge
Find more places like 12781 GAZEBO COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Ridge, VA
/
12781 GAZEBO COURT
Last updated October 2 2019 at 8:59 PM

12781 GAZEBO COURT

12781 Gazebo Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Ridge
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

12781 Gazebo Court, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
Nice end unit brick front townhouse, ready to move in. 4 bedroom, 3.5 baths plenty of closets, easy access to 95 & 123. 2 assigned parking in front #81

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12781 GAZEBO COURT have any available units?
12781 GAZEBO COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 12781 GAZEBO COURT have?
Some of 12781 GAZEBO COURT's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12781 GAZEBO COURT currently offering any rent specials?
12781 GAZEBO COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12781 GAZEBO COURT pet-friendly?
No, 12781 GAZEBO COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 12781 GAZEBO COURT offer parking?
Yes, 12781 GAZEBO COURT offers parking.
Does 12781 GAZEBO COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12781 GAZEBO COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12781 GAZEBO COURT have a pool?
No, 12781 GAZEBO COURT does not have a pool.
Does 12781 GAZEBO COURT have accessible units?
No, 12781 GAZEBO COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 12781 GAZEBO COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12781 GAZEBO COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 12781 GAZEBO COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 12781 GAZEBO COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rolling Brook Village
1723 Long Shadows Ct
Lake Ridge, VA 22192
Reid's Prospect
4640 Daisy Reid Ave
Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Similar Pages

Lake Ridge 1 BedroomsLake Ridge 2 Bedrooms
Lake Ridge Apartments with BalconyLake Ridge Apartments with Pool
Lake Ridge Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VA
Merrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VASterling, VABailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia