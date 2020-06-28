All apartments in Lake Ridge
12736 NETTLECREEK PLACE

12736 Nettlecreek Place · No Longer Available
Location

12736 Nettlecreek Place, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
End unit 3 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms End Unit Townhouse with 2 assigned parking spaced dirctly in front of townhouse. Easy access to public transportation, commuter lots, I95, shopping and recreation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

