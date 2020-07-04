---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e826cb906e ---- 3 level townhome* 3 BR w/ 3.5 bath* Kitchen features corian counters & 2 pantries for ample storage space* Separate DR/LR that walks out to large deck* Master BR includes walk in closet & full bathroom* Finished basement has large family room w/ fireplace. Attached Ma Bath Closet Master Bedroom Walk In Countertops Corian Master Bedroom Full Bathroom Wall To Wall Carpeting
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 12730 Rolling Brook Drive have any available units?
12730 Rolling Brook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 12730 Rolling Brook Drive have?
Some of 12730 Rolling Brook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12730 Rolling Brook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12730 Rolling Brook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.