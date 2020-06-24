All apartments in Lake Ridge
Find more places like 12705 INVERNESS WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Ridge, VA
/
12705 INVERNESS WAY
Last updated May 13 2019 at 1:54 AM

12705 INVERNESS WAY

12705 Inverness Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Ridge
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

12705 Inverness Way, Lake Ridge, VA 22192
Westridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Fantastic opportunity for a great rental in Westridge. 4 legal bedrooms. Available 5/1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12705 INVERNESS WAY have any available units?
12705 INVERNESS WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 12705 INVERNESS WAY have?
Some of 12705 INVERNESS WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12705 INVERNESS WAY currently offering any rent specials?
12705 INVERNESS WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12705 INVERNESS WAY pet-friendly?
No, 12705 INVERNESS WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 12705 INVERNESS WAY offer parking?
No, 12705 INVERNESS WAY does not offer parking.
Does 12705 INVERNESS WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12705 INVERNESS WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12705 INVERNESS WAY have a pool?
No, 12705 INVERNESS WAY does not have a pool.
Does 12705 INVERNESS WAY have accessible units?
No, 12705 INVERNESS WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 12705 INVERNESS WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12705 INVERNESS WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 12705 INVERNESS WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 12705 INVERNESS WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reid's Prospect
4640 Daisy Reid Ave
Lake Ridge, VA 22192
Rolling Brook Village
1723 Long Shadows Ct
Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Similar Pages

Lake Ridge 1 BedroomsLake Ridge 2 Bedrooms
Lake Ridge Apartments with BalconyLake Ridge Apartments with Pool
Lake Ridge Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VA
Merrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VASterling, VABailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia