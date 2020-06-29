All apartments in Lake Ridge
12600 CRICKET LANE
12600 CRICKET LANE

12600 Cricket Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12600 Cricket Lane, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Four Bedroom Colonial that backs to the woods.Two story foyer. 9 foot ceilings on main level.Separate laundry room.Two car garage.Family room with brick fireplace. Formal LR & DR. Main floor library.Washer and Dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12600 CRICKET LANE have any available units?
12600 CRICKET LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
Is 12600 CRICKET LANE currently offering any rent specials?
12600 CRICKET LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12600 CRICKET LANE pet-friendly?
No, 12600 CRICKET LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 12600 CRICKET LANE offer parking?
Yes, 12600 CRICKET LANE offers parking.
Does 12600 CRICKET LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12600 CRICKET LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12600 CRICKET LANE have a pool?
No, 12600 CRICKET LANE does not have a pool.
Does 12600 CRICKET LANE have accessible units?
No, 12600 CRICKET LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 12600 CRICKET LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12600 CRICKET LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12600 CRICKET LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12600 CRICKET LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
