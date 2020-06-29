12600 CRICKET LANE

Four Bedroom Colonial that backs to the woods.Two story foyer. 9 foot ceilings on main level.Separate laundry room.Two car garage.Family room with brick fireplace. Formal LR & DR. Main floor library.Washer and Dryer.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
