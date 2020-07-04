All apartments in Lake Ridge
Find more places like 12534 BASQUE PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Ridge, VA
/
12534 BASQUE PLACE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12534 BASQUE PLACE

12534 Basque Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Ridge
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

12534 Basque Place, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

dishwasher
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12534 BASQUE PLACE have any available units?
12534 BASQUE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
Is 12534 BASQUE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
12534 BASQUE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12534 BASQUE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 12534 BASQUE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 12534 BASQUE PLACE offer parking?
No, 12534 BASQUE PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 12534 BASQUE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12534 BASQUE PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12534 BASQUE PLACE have a pool?
No, 12534 BASQUE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 12534 BASQUE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 12534 BASQUE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 12534 BASQUE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12534 BASQUE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12534 BASQUE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12534 BASQUE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reid's Prospect
4640 Daisy Reid Ave
Lake Ridge, VA 22192
Rolling Brook Village
1723 Long Shadows Ct
Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Similar Pages

Lake Ridge 1 BedroomsLake Ridge 2 Bedrooms
Lake Ridge Apartments with BalconyLake Ridge Apartments with Pool
Lake Ridge Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VA
Merrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VASterling, VABailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia