Owner has spend years and much effort upgrading this delightful home...Recently completed a complete Gourmet kitchen renovation and found his dream home. Excellent home in sought after Lakeridge VA...Check out the photos....
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12520 QUARTERHORSE LANE have any available units?
12520 QUARTERHORSE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 12520 QUARTERHORSE LANE have?
Some of 12520 QUARTERHORSE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12520 QUARTERHORSE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
12520 QUARTERHORSE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.