12516 Quarterhorse Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Well Kept SF Home on Pipe Stem w/Fenced Lot Backing to Trees&Spacious Tiered Deck*HW Floors in Formal LR/DR leads to Kitchen w/Upgraded Apps/Corian*Family Room off Kitchen w/Vaulted Ceilings/Skylights**Master Suite w/Vaulted Ceilings/WIC&Luxury Bath*Efficient Triple Pane Windows*Rec Room in Basement with Kitchenette & FB makes a Great in Law Suite*Storage Space*CLOSE TO 95*Fireplace is not for us. Automatic Garage Door Opener Bathroom(S) Ceramic Tile Countertop(S) Corian Crown Molding Home Warranty Master Bathroom Separate Shower Master Bathroom Separate Tub Master Bedroom Full Bathroom Shades / Blinds Vanities Double Wood Floors