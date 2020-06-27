12512 COLBY DRIVE

Beautifully renovated Lake Ridge home with finished basement. New cabinets, stainless steel appliances, tile flooring in kitchen, freshly painted & new carpet. Gorgeous hall bathroom and spacious basement. Adorable side deck.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
