All apartments in Lake Ridge
Find more places like 12512 COLBY DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Ridge, VA
/
12512 COLBY DRIVE
Last updated September 20 2019 at 7:45 AM

12512 COLBY DRIVE

12512 Colby Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Ridge
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

12512 Colby Drive, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully renovated Lake Ridge home with finished basement. New cabinets, stainless steel appliances, tile flooring in kitchen, freshly painted & new carpet. Gorgeous hall bathroom and spacious basement. Adorable side deck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12512 COLBY DRIVE have any available units?
12512 COLBY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 12512 COLBY DRIVE have?
Some of 12512 COLBY DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12512 COLBY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12512 COLBY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12512 COLBY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12512 COLBY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 12512 COLBY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 12512 COLBY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 12512 COLBY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12512 COLBY DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12512 COLBY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 12512 COLBY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 12512 COLBY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12512 COLBY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12512 COLBY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12512 COLBY DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12512 COLBY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12512 COLBY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rolling Brook Village
1723 Long Shadows Ct
Lake Ridge, VA 22192
Reid's Prospect
4640 Daisy Reid Ave
Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Similar Pages

Lake Ridge 1 BedroomsLake Ridge 2 Bedrooms
Lake Ridge Apartments with BalconyLake Ridge Apartments with Pool
Lake Ridge Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VA
Merrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VASterling, VABailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia