Home
/
Lake Ridge, VA
/
12431 ABBEY KNOLL COURT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 33
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12431 ABBEY KNOLL COURT
12431 Abbey Knoll Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
12431 Abbey Knoll Court, Lake Ridge, VA 22192
Westridge
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Large and Bright 3 levels 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths Town-Home. Renovated Kitchen with Granite Top and Stainless Appliances. Fresh Paint, very clean house. Extra Bedroom in Basement.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12431 ABBEY KNOLL COURT have any available units?
12431 ABBEY KNOLL COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lake Ridge, VA
.
What amenities does 12431 ABBEY KNOLL COURT have?
Some of 12431 ABBEY KNOLL COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12431 ABBEY KNOLL COURT currently offering any rent specials?
12431 ABBEY KNOLL COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12431 ABBEY KNOLL COURT pet-friendly?
No, 12431 ABBEY KNOLL COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge
.
Does 12431 ABBEY KNOLL COURT offer parking?
No, 12431 ABBEY KNOLL COURT does not offer parking.
Does 12431 ABBEY KNOLL COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12431 ABBEY KNOLL COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12431 ABBEY KNOLL COURT have a pool?
No, 12431 ABBEY KNOLL COURT does not have a pool.
Does 12431 ABBEY KNOLL COURT have accessible units?
No, 12431 ABBEY KNOLL COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 12431 ABBEY KNOLL COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12431 ABBEY KNOLL COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 12431 ABBEY KNOLL COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 12431 ABBEY KNOLL COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
