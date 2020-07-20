All apartments in Lake Ridge
12424 EVEREST PEAK LANE
Last updated May 17 2019 at 1:55 AM

12424 EVEREST PEAK LANE

12424 Everest Peak Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12424 Everest Peak Lane, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
hot tub
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
hot tub
Beautiful End Unit townhouse in the sought after Lake Ridge Crossing. Available the first days of July. Previews by appointment only. Nice tenants occupying.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

