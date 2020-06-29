All apartments in Lake Ridge
Find more places like 12410 ABBEY KNOLL COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Ridge, VA
/
12410 ABBEY KNOLL COURT
Last updated March 24 2020 at 7:18 AM

12410 ABBEY KNOLL COURT

12410 Abbey Knoll Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Ridge
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

12410 Abbey Knoll Court, Lake Ridge, VA 22192
Westridge

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 level 3 bedroom townhome with 3.5 baths. Property will be painted, kitchen will be renovated with granite countertops after tenant vacates. Ready to move in. Walk out basement, fireplace and much, much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12410 ABBEY KNOLL COURT have any available units?
12410 ABBEY KNOLL COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 12410 ABBEY KNOLL COURT have?
Some of 12410 ABBEY KNOLL COURT's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12410 ABBEY KNOLL COURT currently offering any rent specials?
12410 ABBEY KNOLL COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12410 ABBEY KNOLL COURT pet-friendly?
No, 12410 ABBEY KNOLL COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 12410 ABBEY KNOLL COURT offer parking?
No, 12410 ABBEY KNOLL COURT does not offer parking.
Does 12410 ABBEY KNOLL COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12410 ABBEY KNOLL COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12410 ABBEY KNOLL COURT have a pool?
No, 12410 ABBEY KNOLL COURT does not have a pool.
Does 12410 ABBEY KNOLL COURT have accessible units?
No, 12410 ABBEY KNOLL COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 12410 ABBEY KNOLL COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12410 ABBEY KNOLL COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 12410 ABBEY KNOLL COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 12410 ABBEY KNOLL COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reid's Prospect
4640 Daisy Reid Ave
Lake Ridge, VA 22192
Rolling Brook Village
1723 Long Shadows Ct
Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Similar Pages

Lake Ridge 1 BedroomsLake Ridge 2 Bedrooms
Lake Ridge Apartments with BalconyLake Ridge Apartments with Pool
Lake Ridge Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VA
Merrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VASterling, VABailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia