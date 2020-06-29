12410 Abbey Knoll Court, Lake Ridge, VA 22192 Westridge
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 level 3 bedroom townhome with 3.5 baths. Property will be painted, kitchen will be renovated with granite countertops after tenant vacates. Ready to move in. Walk out basement, fireplace and much, much more.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12410 ABBEY KNOLL COURT have any available units?
12410 ABBEY KNOLL COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 12410 ABBEY KNOLL COURT have?
Some of 12410 ABBEY KNOLL COURT's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12410 ABBEY KNOLL COURT currently offering any rent specials?
12410 ABBEY KNOLL COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.