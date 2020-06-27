All apartments in Lake Ridge
12314 WOODLAWN COURT

12314 Woodlawn Court · No Longer Available
Location

12314 Woodlawn Court, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12314 WOODLAWN COURT have any available units?
12314 WOODLAWN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
Is 12314 WOODLAWN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
12314 WOODLAWN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12314 WOODLAWN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 12314 WOODLAWN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 12314 WOODLAWN COURT offer parking?
No, 12314 WOODLAWN COURT does not offer parking.
Does 12314 WOODLAWN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12314 WOODLAWN COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12314 WOODLAWN COURT have a pool?
No, 12314 WOODLAWN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 12314 WOODLAWN COURT have accessible units?
No, 12314 WOODLAWN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 12314 WOODLAWN COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 12314 WOODLAWN COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12314 WOODLAWN COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 12314 WOODLAWN COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
