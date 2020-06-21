All apartments in Lake Ridge
12313 Newcastle Loop

Location

12313 Newcastle Loop, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2.5 baths, $1600 · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
End Unit Townhouse Sherbrooke II - Property Id: 296608

End unit townhouse, 2 bedrooms, office area, 2.5 baths, new engineered wood flooring lower level. Walk out to lower level deck and shed. Upper deck off bright and open kitchen. Washer & Dryer. 2 Assigned parking spaces. Community pool, Clubhouse, walk to Food Lion and Dillingham Square restaurants and shops. Security Deposit required. $1600 per month, Available 6/15/20
Property Id 296608

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

