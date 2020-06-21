12313 Newcastle Loop

Amenities
End Unit Townhouse Sherbrooke II - Property Id: 296608
End unit townhouse, 2 bedrooms, office area, 2.5 baths, new engineered wood flooring lower level. Walk out to lower level deck and shed. Upper deck off bright and open kitchen. Washer & Dryer. 2 Assigned parking spaces. Community pool, Clubhouse, walk to Food Lion and Dillingham Square restaurants and shops. Security Deposit required. $1600 per month, Available 6/15/20
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296608
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5842014)