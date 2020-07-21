All apartments in Lake Ridge
Lake Ridge, VA
12276 STEVENSON COURT
Last updated August 2 2019 at 7:18 AM

12276 STEVENSON COURT

12276 Stevenson Court · No Longer Available
12276 Stevenson Court, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
COZY CONDO WITH FIREPLACE. BALCONY LOOKING INTO WOODS.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Does 12276 STEVENSON COURT have any available units?
12276 STEVENSON COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 12276 STEVENSON COURT have?
Some of 12276 STEVENSON COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12276 STEVENSON COURT currently offering any rent specials?
12276 STEVENSON COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12276 STEVENSON COURT pet-friendly?
No, 12276 STEVENSON COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 12276 STEVENSON COURT offer parking?
No, 12276 STEVENSON COURT does not offer parking.
Does 12276 STEVENSON COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12276 STEVENSON COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12276 STEVENSON COURT have a pool?
No, 12276 STEVENSON COURT does not have a pool.
Does 12276 STEVENSON COURT have accessible units?
No, 12276 STEVENSON COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 12276 STEVENSON COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12276 STEVENSON COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 12276 STEVENSON COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 12276 STEVENSON COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
