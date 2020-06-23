Townhome with 3 finished levels, large deck, walkout basement, located near shopping, transportation, schools. Excellent conditon. Ready for immediate occupancy. Beautiful granite counters just added in kitchen
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12272 DAPPLE GRAY COURT have any available units?
12272 DAPPLE GRAY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 12272 DAPPLE GRAY COURT have?
Some of 12272 DAPPLE GRAY COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12272 DAPPLE GRAY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
12272 DAPPLE GRAY COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.