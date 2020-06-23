All apartments in Lake Ridge
Lake Ridge, VA
12272 DAPPLE GRAY COURT
12272 DAPPLE GRAY COURT

Location

12272 Dapple Gray Court, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
refrigerator
Townhome with 3 finished levels, large deck, walkout basement, located near shopping, transportation, schools. Excellent conditon. Ready for immediate occupancy. Beautiful granite counters just added in kitchen

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12272 DAPPLE GRAY COURT have any available units?
12272 DAPPLE GRAY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 12272 DAPPLE GRAY COURT have?
Some of 12272 DAPPLE GRAY COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12272 DAPPLE GRAY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
12272 DAPPLE GRAY COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12272 DAPPLE GRAY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 12272 DAPPLE GRAY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 12272 DAPPLE GRAY COURT offer parking?
No, 12272 DAPPLE GRAY COURT does not offer parking.
Does 12272 DAPPLE GRAY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12272 DAPPLE GRAY COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12272 DAPPLE GRAY COURT have a pool?
No, 12272 DAPPLE GRAY COURT does not have a pool.
Does 12272 DAPPLE GRAY COURT have accessible units?
No, 12272 DAPPLE GRAY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 12272 DAPPLE GRAY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12272 DAPPLE GRAY COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 12272 DAPPLE GRAY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 12272 DAPPLE GRAY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
