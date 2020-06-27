All apartments in Lake Ridge
Lake Ridge, VA
12259 AZTEC PLACE
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:06 PM

12259 AZTEC PLACE

12259 Aztec Place · No Longer Available
Location

12259 Aztec Place, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully remodeled townhouse in Lake Ridge!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12259 AZTEC PLACE have any available units?
12259 AZTEC PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 12259 AZTEC PLACE have?
Some of 12259 AZTEC PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12259 AZTEC PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
12259 AZTEC PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12259 AZTEC PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 12259 AZTEC PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 12259 AZTEC PLACE offer parking?
No, 12259 AZTEC PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 12259 AZTEC PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12259 AZTEC PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12259 AZTEC PLACE have a pool?
No, 12259 AZTEC PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 12259 AZTEC PLACE have accessible units?
No, 12259 AZTEC PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 12259 AZTEC PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12259 AZTEC PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12259 AZTEC PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12259 AZTEC PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
